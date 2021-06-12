$0.44 EPS Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.41. Envista posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 540%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.00%.

NVST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 24,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,888.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,551.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $27,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,999,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,886 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $67,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Envista by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after buying an additional 1,108,442 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Envista by 3,606.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 644,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,291,000 after buying an additional 626,661 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Envista by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after buying an additional 448,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $13,343,000.

NVST stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,305. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.41. Envista has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $46.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.79, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

