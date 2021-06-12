-$0.35 EPS Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRVS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.80. 102,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,215. The firm has a market cap of $107.27 million, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.88.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

