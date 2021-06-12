-$0.35 EPS Expected for Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRVS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,390 shares during the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.80. 102,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,215. The firm has a market cap of $107.27 million, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $6.88.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.