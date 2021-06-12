$0.34 EPS Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million.

CZWI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,885. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.44. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $149.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZWI. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 478,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. 50.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

