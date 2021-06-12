-$0.29 EPS Expected for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). The Chefs’ Warehouse reported earnings of ($0.52) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

CHEF has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,464,165 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHEF traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 176,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,260. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.98. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $35.56.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.