-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2021

Analysts expect Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.31. Translate Bio posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Translate Bio.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Translate Bio from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

NASDAQ TBIO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 0.89. Translate Bio has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $34.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.12.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at $412,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

