$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is ($0.10). ATN International posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ATN International.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $124.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.73 million.

ATNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. ATN International has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $772.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.68 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -188.89%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNI. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in ATN International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ATN International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ATN International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in ATN International by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ATN International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATN International (ATNI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.