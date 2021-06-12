-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BlackBerry.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 123.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Shares of BB traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. The stock had a trading volume of 55,451,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,018,426. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85. BlackBerry has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 530,830 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $986,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 42,941 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackBerry (BB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.