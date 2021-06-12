$0.05 EPS Expected for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 107.74% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBI shares. Sidoti raised Pitney Bowes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group raised Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pitney Bowes in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PBI opened at $9.17 on Friday. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -458.27 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

