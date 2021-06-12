$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Target Hospitality posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 22.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. The business had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million.

TH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth $67,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Target Hospitality by 5.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 247,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

TH traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,725. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

