Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Shares Up 6.3%

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) shares shot up 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.89 and last traded at $38.48. 2,676 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 453,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.19.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zymergen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company.

About Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

