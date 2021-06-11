Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Sells $140,000.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Ryan Azus sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 36,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,632,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Azus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.61, for a total value of $1,997,562.50.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $2,024,375.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $2,023,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Ryan Azus sold 3,454 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.34, for a total value of $1,199,712.36.

NASDAQ:ZM traded up $12.87 on Thursday, reaching $346.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,444,833. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.75 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,251,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,029,000 after buying an additional 535,410 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,520,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,928,000 after buying an additional 132,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.19.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

