Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zedge had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 31.26%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. Zedge has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $199.66 million, a P/E ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24.

In other news, CFO Yi Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $153,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zedge stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) by 936.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Zedge worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Zedge from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc operates a digital publishing and content platform worldwide. Its platform enables consumers to personalize their mobile devices with ringtones, wallpapers, home screen app icons, widgets, and notification sounds. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

