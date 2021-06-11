Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) to Buy

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IBEX Limited is a provider of outsourced CX solutions. It offers customer support, technical support, inbound/outbound sales, business intelligence and analytics, digital demand generation and CX surveys and feedback analytics service. IBEX Limited is based in Washington, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $361.32 million and a PE ratio of -51.71. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in IBEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 248,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of IBEX by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in IBEX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

