Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chico’s FAS, Inc. is a cultivator of brands serving the lifestyle needs of fashion-savvy women 30 years and older. Their brand portfolio currently consists of three brands: Chico’s, White House Black Market and Soma. Their brands are all specialty retailers of private label women’s apparel, accessories and related products. Currently, they operate boutiques and outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as an online presence for each of their brands. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHS. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.54. Chico’s FAS has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $6.48.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 66.99% and a negative net margin of 27.20%. On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

