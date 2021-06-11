Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) to Hold

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “
Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a quick ratio of 1,242.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 428,535 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.
