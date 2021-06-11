Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) to Hold

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is focused on investing in, financing and managing primarily residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or federally chartered corporation. Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Shares of NYSE WMC opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 1,242.58 and a quick ratio of 1,242.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.17.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 37.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,115,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 428,535 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on acquiring, investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities investments, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

