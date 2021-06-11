Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) to Sell

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

NASDAQ MBOT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.67. 99,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,152. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47. Microbot Medical has a one year low of $6.03 and a one year high of $12.20.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Analysts anticipate that Microbot Medical will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBOT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microbot Medical Company Profile

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable self-propelled locomotive device to treat capabilities within tubular lumens, such as the blood vessels, respiratory, and the urinary and GI tracts; a combination of a guidewire and microcatheter technologies that are used for endoluminal surgery; and maneuver guidewire, microcatheters, and over-the-wire devices within the body's vasculature.

