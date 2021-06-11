Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) to Hold

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

CNDT opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.94. Conduent has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.18.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Conduent will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conduent by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Conduent by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

