Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Shares of ASX stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 129.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 155.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $79,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter worth $87,000. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

