Zacks: Brokerages Expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $101.59 Million

Analysts expect Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) to report sales of $101.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.04 million. Workiva posted sales of $83.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Workiva will report full year sales of $416.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $410.00 million to $420.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $483.39 million, with estimates ranging from $470.04 million to $500.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Workiva.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.66. 145,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,587. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -104.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.53. Workiva has a 12-month low of $42.69 and a 12-month high of $114.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

In related news, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $2,816,301.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,428,883.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $747,041.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,113,901.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,534 shares of company stock worth $12,078,183. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WK. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $103,587,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,177,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,882,000 after purchasing an additional 802,399 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1,458.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 732,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,634,000 after purchasing an additional 685,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,844,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,396,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workiva (WK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.