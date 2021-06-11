Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $357.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to post sales of $357.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Medifast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $356.18 million and the highest is $359.20 million. Medifast reported sales of $220.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medifast will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medifast.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.12 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.97% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $225.04 per share, with a total value of $40,507.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Medifast during the first quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 26.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 1,175.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $289.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,226. Medifast has a 12 month low of $99.59 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $270.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

