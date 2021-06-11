Zacks: Brokerages Expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.61 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will announce $67.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.60 million to $67.61 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $60.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $272.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.20 million to $275.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $293.88 million, with estimates ranging from $290.60 million to $298.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $156,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $792,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,907. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 103.67 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

