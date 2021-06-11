Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.21. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

In other news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $113.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,352. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.