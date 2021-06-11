Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.39 and the lowest is $1.21. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

In other news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $404,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBOE traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $113.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,352. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.65. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More: What is a conference call?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.