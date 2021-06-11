Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.88. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Agree Realty.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.05% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.95. Agree Realty has a 12 month low of $61.23 and a 12 month high of $73.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 80.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

