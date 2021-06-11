Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to Post $0.75 EPS

Analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.57. Zumiez posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.40. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.78. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $50.06.

In other Zumiez news, Director Matthew L. Hyde sold 22,744 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $988,681.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,052.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 190,044 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $8,937,769.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 996,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,874,942.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,461 shares of company stock worth $12,229,794 in the last three months. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,587,679 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $153,911,000 after buying an additional 143,586 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 167.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,812 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 128,844 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Zumiez by 2,553.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 95,515 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 91,915 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zumiez by 93.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,894,000 after buying an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Zumiez by 37.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $12,368,000 after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

