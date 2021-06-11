Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Jun 11th, 2021

Brokerages expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to report sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the lowest is $2.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $10.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.00 billion to $10.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $10.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,464 shares of company stock valued at $973,073. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 99,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $7,208,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

