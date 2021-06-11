Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Ares Management reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $411.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

ARES stock opened at $58.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.76. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $36.56 and a 1 year high of $59.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.08%.

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,148 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ares Management by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 242,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

