Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will report sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Ameren posted sales of $1.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.17.

Ameren stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.41. 37,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,535,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren has a 12 month low of $67.14 and a 12 month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. ADE LLC bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

