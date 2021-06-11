Zacks: Analysts Expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.79. Synopsys posted earnings of $1.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year earnings of $6.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.42 to $6.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $263.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.73. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $176.15 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Synopsys by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Synopsys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Synopsys by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

