Zacks: Analysts Expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) to post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Rexford Industrial Realty.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $344,070.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.08. 1,734,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,875. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 98.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $38.61 and a 52 week high of $59.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

