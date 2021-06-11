Zacks: Analysts Expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $980.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce $980.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $969.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $990.56 million. Paychex posted sales of $915.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,846. Paychex has a twelve month low of $69.96 and a twelve month high of $105.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,374,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Paychex by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Paychex by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,796,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Paychex by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $632,226,000 after acquiring an additional 100,707 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after purchasing an additional 338,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

