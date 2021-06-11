Zacks: Analysts Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 166.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.39.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,952.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,579 shares of company stock valued at $9,324,580. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,565,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $807,734,000 after purchasing an additional 907,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,777,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,307,000 after buying an additional 193,460 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,898,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,687,000 after buying an additional 1,779,235 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,972,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after acquiring an additional 240,823 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.62. The company had a trading volume of 106,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,492. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

