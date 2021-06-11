Zacks: Analysts Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Avangrid posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of AGR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.67. 4,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.22. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $56.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 87.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $63,187,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1,505.9% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 567,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,794,000 after buying an additional 532,417 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 199.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 644,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,108,000 after buying an additional 429,592 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth $15,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $216,570,000 after buying an additional 301,284 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

