Zacks: Analysts Expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to Announce $0.54 EPS

Equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.66 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. AstraZeneca posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after buying an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,062,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,116,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $154,257,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 365.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,084 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.77. 7,682,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,942,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $154.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.55.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

