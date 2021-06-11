Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. WEC Energy Group reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Barclays upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.88.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $92.48. 9,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,625. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.15. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

