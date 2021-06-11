Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce $269.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $267.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $271.00 million. Voya Financial reported sales of $93.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 189.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.62. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

Shares of VOYA traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.12. The stock had a trading volume of 18,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,027. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.79. Voya Financial has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $70.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $400,751.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $198,069.84. Insiders sold a total of 15,140 shares of company stock valued at $989,181 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

