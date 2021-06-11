Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. Rite Aid reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,150%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 625.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,716,000 after buying an additional 1,462,995 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,460,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after purchasing an additional 793,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,445,000 after buying an additional 467,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,373,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RAD stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 18,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,168. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.48.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

