Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) will announce sales of $11.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Exagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.90 million and the lowest is $11.60 million. Exagen reported sales of $8.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full-year sales of $48.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.00 million to $48.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $59.70 million, with estimates ranging from $57.90 million to $61.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exagen.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,288. Exagen has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67. The company has a market capitalization of $260.69 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at about $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

