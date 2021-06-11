Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.83 Million

Analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to report sales of $122.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $123.00 million and the lowest is $122.69 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported sales of $110.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year sales of $472.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $471.97 million to $472.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $520.00 million, with estimates ranging from $519.60 million to $520.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.77. 285,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,956. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.32 and a beta of 1.31. Bottomline Technologies has a twelve month low of $36.05 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $117,632.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock worth $773,670 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

