Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $118.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.65.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 10,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $1,302,294.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $163,482.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,808.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,325 shares of company stock worth $7,267,062 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 964.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $118.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.19. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $84.17 and a 12-month high of $122.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

