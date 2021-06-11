XMax (XMX) Market Capitalization Tops $4.48 Million

XMax (CURRENCY:XMX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 11th. XMax has a market cap of $4.48 million and approximately $294,371.00 worth of XMax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XMax has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One XMax coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00059469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00022212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003514 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.09 or 0.00791449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00086219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00045079 BTC.

XMax (CRYPTO:XMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. XMax’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,831,034,812 coins. XMax’s official Twitter account is @XMax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XMax is /r/XMax_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XMax is www.xmx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XMax is an entertainment-focused platform based on the blockchain technology. It acts as an ecosystem that provides the tools (such as modules and templates) to develop entertainment dapps prototypes and it focuses on linking the developers with the users' community. XMX is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and developed by XMax. It can be used to purchase paid content on the platform, including in-game items or services with the intention of trading across different platform integrated games. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XMax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XMax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

