Xiaobin Wu Sells 3,398 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $1,197,930.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,150,757 shares in the company, valued at $405,687,872.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of BeiGene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,303,245.00.

BGNE stock opened at $352.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 0.87. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $155.16 and a twelve month high of $388.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $328.70.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. On average, analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. CLSA lowered BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 18.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BeiGene by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 1.9% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 11.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

