Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) Receives C$5.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XBC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.60 price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TSE:XBC traded down C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.30. 518,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,345. The company has a market capitalization of C$658.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$3.55 and a 12-month high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$6.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

