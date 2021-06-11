Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

WWW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $81,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,972,180.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,667.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,907 shares of company stock worth $1,425,529. 4.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

WWW opened at $36.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.10. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $20.58 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.84.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.