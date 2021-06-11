Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

OLN stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.59.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Olin will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

