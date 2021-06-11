WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.09 Million

Equities analysts forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post sales of $230.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for WNS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $232.60 million and the lowest is $228.61 million. WNS reported sales of $201.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $976.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $967.57 million to $990.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WNS.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of WNS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WNS from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.10.

Shares of WNS stock traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.90. WNS has a 52-week low of $50.98 and a 52-week high of $78.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 310.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WNS by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WNS (WNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.