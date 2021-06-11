Wilder World Hits One Day Volume of $540,104.00 (WILD)

Wilder World (CURRENCY:WILD) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Wilder World has a market cap of $2.74 million and approximately $540,104.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Wilder World has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World (WILD) is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,225,676 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

Wilder World Coin Trading

