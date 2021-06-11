Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Invests $5.56 Million in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 90,473 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,000. New Relic comprises 1.2% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of New Relic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in New Relic by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Relic in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in New Relic by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Get New Relic alerts:

NEWR stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,138. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $81.10.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Hurn sold 5,911 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $344,256.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,830.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,192 shares of company stock valued at $6,331,396 over the last quarter. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. New Relic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.85.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.