Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC Has $15.90 Million Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,386 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive comprises about 3.4% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $15,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $11,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,793,934.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $1,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and sold 754,804 shares valued at $81,606,619. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTON stock traded up $5.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.72. 263,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,091,897. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.99. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

