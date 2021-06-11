Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of WHG stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.26 million, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.72. Westwood Holdings Group has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $21.13.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%.

In other news, major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.89 per share, for a total transaction of $447,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 727,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,552,000 after buying an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 112,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 53,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

