Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.26 million, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Jcp Investment Management, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.89 per share, with a total value of $447,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 76.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 111.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

